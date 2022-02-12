Obama Marker Going Up In Springfield at Old State Capitol

A historical marker will go up at the Old State Capitol to commemorate a major moment in Springfield history, and the United States.

Thursday marked the 15th anniversary of Barack Obama’s announcement that he would seek the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Obama made the announcement in bone-chilling cold on the steps of the Old State Capitol on February 10th, 2007. He would return there 18 months later to announce Joe Biden as his running mate on a blistering hot day. Obama went on to become the first Black President of the United States, and the fourth Illinoisan elected to the office.

Obama also served as an Illinois State Senator from 1997-2004 in Illinois’ 13th Senate District. The district represented Chicago South Side neighborhoods from Hyde Park–Kenwood south to South Shore and west to Chicago Lawn.

The historical marker will be unveiled with a formal dedication ceremony later this year.