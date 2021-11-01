October Still Dripping

October was nearly a wash out with Mother Nature clearly in control.

The rainfall total jumps off the page….9 and 6 tenths inches. It’s not the wettest October ever. That was 12 and 2 tenths inches from 1941. But, it was 7 inches above normal for the area.

There was measurable rain on 18 of the 31 days. The heaviest came the next to the last weekend…with nearly 5 and a quarter inches of rain over a two day period. Some parts of the area in that same period had over 6 inches of rain.

It is the second time Jacksonville has been above 9 inches of rain in one month. Nearly 9 and a half inches fell in June this year. Rainfall for the year is now over 45 and a half inches…about 12 inches above normal.

The temperatures last month were warmer than typical. The 62 degree average was about 8 degrees warmer than normal.

A typical day last month saw the high reach 70, and the low fall to 54. There were six days of 80 or better readings, all in the first half of the month.

WLDS-WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.