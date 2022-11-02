October Weather

By Gary Scott on November 2, 2022 at 11:07am

Temperatures and rainfall for October were nearly average last month in Jacksonville.

The average temperature was just under 53 degrees, slightly less than a degree below the long term average for October.

Temperature readings ranged from 82 on the 23rd, to 26 on the 20th. None of the readings last month were records.

The first hard freeze of the fall season occurred on the 20th.

Three days hit 80 or better in temperatures. Three nights fell below 30.

The rainfall for the month hit nearly 3 and 2 tenths inches. The long term average is slightly more than 3 inches.

Just one day had a significant rain. That was nearly the inch and 3-fourths that fell last week.

There were nine days of measurable rain.

WLDS-WEAI serves as a reporting station for the National Weather Service.