Officer-involved shooting in Springfield leaves one man injured on Saturday

Springfield Police have requested the Illinois State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured Saturday evening on Springfield’s northeast side.

Springfield Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 5:13 Saturday evening in the 2400 block of Neil Road as part of an investigation. During the stop, four people with firearms exited the vehicle, and shots were fired, according to a press release from ISP.

One subject was struck and transported to a local hospital with serious but stable injuries. Officers on scene provided first aid until EMS arrived. No officers were injured.

Several firearms were recovered at the scene. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone Four will handle the investigation, which will later be reviewed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney for any potential criminal charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information has been released.