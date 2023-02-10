Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Rural Quincy, Suspect’s Identity Released

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in rural Quincy yesterday evening.

Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens told Quincy media outlets in a press conference yesterday evening that deputies responded around 4 p.m. to 5th Street and West Radio Road, west of Illinois Route 57, just southwest of Quincy about reports of a suicidal subject. Officers blocked all traffic to West Radio Road for well over two hours during the incident.

According to an Illinois State Police report, as officers approached the alleged suspect in his vehicle, he got out of his car and ran into a nearby field. The suspect, now identified as 29 year old Bradley S. Havermale of Quincy, pointed a handgun at the approaching officers. Officers then pulled and discharged their service weapons, striking Havermale. The ISP report says officers then rendered medical aid to Havermale, who would later succumb to his injuries at the scene.

Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said in a press conference with Quincy media outlets last night that the 3 officers involved in the shooting were taken, as a part of sheriff’s office protocol, to nearby Blessing Hospital in Quincy for evaluation despite not having any reported injuries.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were reported to have remained on scene until the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation took over control of multiple sites on West Radio Road to begin investigating the incident. ISP indicates that the investigation is active and ongoing and once it is completed, ISP will submit the case to the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office. Tri-Township Fire Department and Adams County EMS also responded to the call.

Muddy River News reports that the Tri-Township Fire Department used its infra-red drone camera to survey the crime scene as part of the investigation. Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha told Muddy River News that he is waiting on Havermale’s autopsy and the completion of the investigation before determining how to proceed.