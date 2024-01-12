Officer & Suspect’s Name Released in Quincy Shooting from Thursday

Quincy officials have released the name of an officer who was wounded and the deceased suspect after a gunfire exchange at a Quincy residence on Thursday morning.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates told Quincy media outlets today that 25-year police department veteran officer Matt Hermsmeier was wounded in the right upper arm in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of North Third Street in Quincy at 11:51AM on Thursday.

Hermsmeier and an unnamed Quincy Police officer exchanged gunfire with 49-year old Donald H. Hibbard of Baylis, according to a report by KHQA. Hibbard was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy where he later died of gunshot wounds he received from the unnamed police officer.

According to Muddy River News, Hermsmeier was treated in the emergency room at Blessing Hospital, and then, underwent an hour-long surgery to repair the damage to his arm. He is expected to make a full recovery and may be released from the hospital later today.

An investigation into the incident is being handled by the Illinois State Police since it is an officer-involved shooting incident. No further information is currently available.

Muddy River News reports that its the first shooting of a Quincy Police officer in the line of duty since June 2011.