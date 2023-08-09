Official Charges Filed Against Flowers Stemming From Standoff on Monday

The suspect from an alleged armed robbery and armed standoff with local police on Monday has officially been charged with three felonies.

53-year-old Edward A. Flowers was taken into custody by Jacksonville’s Special Response Team on Monday around 2:15PM. According to Jacksonville Police, Flowers is alleged to have robbed Dunlap Beverages in the 200 block of Dunlap Court at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on foot and allegedly pointing a handgun at police before retreating inside of an apartment house in the 400 block of West College Avenue around 10:15AM Monday. One person was injured during the course of the robbery, and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim’s status is currently unknown.

Jacksonville Police Officers, Jacksonville Police Detectives, The Jacksonville Special Response Team, South Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriffs Deputy’s set up a block-wide radius perimeter around the home, shutting down traffic to the area for nearly 4 hours before taking Flowers into custody.

After Flowers was taken into custody by police, he was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being officially booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 10:30PM Monday on two citations of aggravated robbery.

According to online court records today, Flowers has now been officially charged with Class 1 Felony aggravated robbery with indication of a firearm; Class 3 Felony aggravated battery in a public place; and Class 4 Felony aggravated assault of a peace officer. Online court records do not currently indicate bond.

Flowers remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.