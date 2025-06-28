Ohio Man Arrested on Drug Charges on I-72 in Morgan County

The Illinois State Police arrested an out-of-state man in the area yesterday. According to a report by ISP Troop 6 officials, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai SUV on eastbound Interstate 72 near milepost 68 in Morgan County.

As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, 46-year-old Robert L. McElveen of Cincinnati, Ohio was taken into custody. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County jail where he was cited for Cannabis Trafficking – more than 5,000 grams, Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis – more than 5,000 grams and Possession of Cannabis – more than 5,000 grams.

No further information was made available by the state police. McElveen remains lodged this morning at the Morgan County Jail.