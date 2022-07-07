OId U.S. Route 36/IL Route 106 near Riggston to Close For Culvert Replacement

People traveling into and out of Scott County are going to have to deal with a main road closure within the next two weeks.

Old U.S. 36/Illinois Route 106 from Interstate 72 to Church Farm Road near Riggston will be closed to all traffic. The scope of the work will be a box culvert replacement. The $340,000 project has been awarded to Kinney Contractors.

The road closure is expected to begin on Monday, July 18th and last until September 8th. IDOT says the time-frame of the start and end date are subject to change.