By Gary Scott on September 18, 2026 at 6:45am

The Jacksonville Rotary Club will hold its 15th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at the Morgan county fairgrounds.

It’s a major fundraiser, raising over $22-thousand for Rotary Club projects. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Rotary.

Club president Craig Albers says Oktoberfest committee chair Kim Brogdon has worked hard at making the event more family friendly.

He says this includes giant Jenga, bags, face painting, and musical chairs.

Albers says one of the newest events involves yodeling.

Oktoberfest begins with the Willkommen ceremony, and tapping of the kegs at 12:30.

Tickets are $4 in advance from Rotary club members, and $5 at the gate. Gates open at 12 noon, and the event ends at 7 PM

Albers say South Jacksonville, Westown Ford, Grojean Insurance and Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas are major sponsors of the event.