Old Pizza Hut comes down on West Morton

The former Pizza Hut building on West Morton Avenue is gone — but for a lot of Jacksonville residents, the memories tied to it are still piping hot.

The former Pizza Hut location at 818 West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville was demolished today, marking the end of a familiar family restaurant landmark.

The restaurant originally closed in September 2020 after franchise owner NPC International filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That closure was part of a nationwide restructuring that shuttered hundreds of Pizza Hut dining rooms across the country.

The classic tan-roof building was known for the classic Pizza Hut experience in the 80’s and 90’s for kids with Book It pizzas to turn in or for a challenge at one of the many arcade games while waiting for a slice on the signature black pans, all the while sipping from the plastic red cups.

While the original dine-in model has virtually disappeared, Pizza Hut still maintains a smaller presence in Jacksonville. A carryout/delivery-focused location opened at 117 East Morton Avenue in late 2022.