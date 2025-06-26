Old School Budget Adjusted-New Budget Proposed

The District 117 Board of Education had to go through the amended budget process last night to finalize numbers for the 2024-2025 school year.

Some of the line items in the budget performed underneath their projection while many others were over budget for the year.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that it’s a normal process to go through to better reflect how the district’s money was spent.

Ptacek did say that this year’s end of the year fund balance has done something that it has never done in his entire 12 years with District 117.

He says it’s the first time the fund balance this year will be lower than last year’s, mainly because of state revenues.

Ptacek went on to tell the board of education that it has always been difficult to predict the state and federal revenue streams from year to year due to several factors. He says that the down year for the district’s was anticipated.