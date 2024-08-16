Old Skating Rink Getting Renovated for “Health-Focused” Businesses

The former Skateland West/8 Wheeler Roller Rink building will see some new life soon.

The skating rink, located at 1204 Lincoln Avenue, closed for business permanently in November 2020 as a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 18,900-square-foot building has been dormant ever since, but was purchased within the last year by Rabbi Rob Thomas.

In an update about the building posted yesterday, Rabbi Rob says that the skating rink floor was recently removed and was provided to a couple of local health clubs to remain in perpetual use. He says other portions of the floor are going to some unknown “local folks” who are going to be putting it into “very cool uses” to be divulged at a later time.

At the building, Thomas says they are leveling the floor and putting on a new, thick layer of concrete to support “high-intensity activities that health-focused companies require.” Yemm Concrete is contracted for the work.

Thomas says extensive work to the building’s roof, interior, and HVAC system are also in the process. Once the construction is complete, he says that build out for one of the building’s new tenants will begin. He says the unnamed tenant will occupy about a quarter of the building’s space, while the remainder will go to potential tenants.

Thomas says the final piece to the building will be either an asphalt or concrete quality parking lot.