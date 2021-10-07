Old State Capitol Reopens Today After Renovation

The Old State Capitol in Springfield reopens to the public today.

The building has been closed to visitors since last spring to facilitate work on a repair and restoration project. The project, managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board, included installation of a new roof on the drum that supports the Old Capitol dome, along with restoration work on the drum columns and drum windows.

While work on the exterior of the building continues, painting of the interior of the drum, plaster repair and painting of interior ceilings and walls has been completed. While the Old State Capitol was closed to visitors, IDNR State Historic Sites staff installed a new education gallery and video room that will expand visitor experiences. A new 11-minute video highlights the historical significance of the Old Capitol, as well as the building’s relevance today. The video is also available on the Old State Capitol webpage.

The Old State Capitol will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All visitors will be required to observe current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.