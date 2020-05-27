Oldenettel Given $2500 For Volunteer Efforts, Donates It to Local Businesses For PPE

A South Jacksonville resident who was honored for his community service had an honorary trip canceled. 11 year old Kellon Oldenettel was scheduled to go on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. this month where he was going to be honored for his community service with the national Prudential Spirit of Community Award. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all of that and Kellon was awarded money for his sock donation and distribution called Kellon’s Sock Drawer. South Jacksonville Elementary honored Kellon with a silver medallion for his effort and notified him of his selection for Washington D.C. Earlier this year.

Kellon says he got to do virtual meetings with some Washington D.C. Representatives instead of going on the trip due to the pandemic. “We did it all online. We did Zoom meetings every day for an hour. The first meeting we were introduced to our counselors. The second Zoom, we talked to each other and learned about each other’s projects. The third days we held a little celebration for ourselves and talked about how we got recognized for our award.”

Oldenettel says he received $2500 to give to local charity for his award. “I’m planning on giving the money to local businesses and organizations for Personal Protective Equipment for workers and to help them purchase disposable masks who need them to open up. I’m also going to give some to donation groups who are making masks for individuals.”

Oldenettel has received calls from local dignitaries for his charity work. Kellon’s mother, Lori Large-Oldenettel says that right now the Sock Drawer isn’t taking donations but looking for ways to help people who might need pairs of socks right now. She says to reach out if you are an organization or an individual who has a need.

Lori says that for a month during the pandemic they were also making books available for Kellon’s Bookshelf in their neighborhood. Kellon Oldenettel has collected more than 10,000 pairs of socks and given away several books to many organizations and people in need in the Jacksonville community.