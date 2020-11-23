Olivia Jordan is Selected as the Illinois College Student Laureate

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois has chosen student Olivia Jordan as the Illinois College Student Laureate. The Student Laureate award is given to a student from each of the accredited four-year universities in Illinois that exemplify “leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.”

Jordan is a Senior at Illinois College with a double major in Secondary Education and English Literature with plans to become an English teacher after graduation. She is the Student Program Coordinator as well as the President of Brothers and Sisters in Christ (BASIC) at IC.

Jordan feels honored at receiving the award: “[I feel] very blessed. I’m really appreciative that they considered me for this award. I kinda felt like I was just you know doing my job being a student, and I really appreciate that people recognized my hard work.”

Traditionally, Student Laureates are honored with ceremony however this year the ceremony will be virtual. Past Student Laureates at Illinois College include: Christian Flores (2017), Charles Kevin Monge (2018), and Charlotte Jeanne Crofton (2019).