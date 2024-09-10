One Airlifted After SUV Strikes Tree off of US 67 South of Beardstown

The Beardstown Fire Department, the Beardstown Ambulance Service, Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 south of Beardstown just after 5PM yesterday.

According to an Illinois State Police report, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 at Drainage Road and for an unknown reason left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The unidentified driver and lone occupant was extricated from the vehicle by first responders and then airlifted from the scene by AirEvac helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No further information about the incident is currently available.