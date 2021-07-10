One Arrest Made in Fourth of July White Oaks Mall Shooting

Springfield Police say they have arrested an individual in connection to the White Oaks Mall shooting that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Police Department reports on Facebook that they have not released the identity of the individuals because more arrests are pending and the nature of the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses reported that an altercation between two groups occurred near the escalators on the second floor of the mall near Rogers & Holland Jewelers. on Saturday July 3rd at approximately 6:30. The altercation eventually led to a gun being brandished and fired, sending a 19-year old male to St. John’s Hospital with a wound to the torso.

On Wednesday, Springfield Police announced that they believe the shooting was gang-related.