One Arrested After Pittsfield Stabbing

A man was arrested in Pittsfield on Saturday for a stabbing that caused the victim to be airlifted to Springfield for treatment.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman said in a press release that Pittsfield Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of of West Adams Street in Pittsfield on Saturday evening. Officers discovered that one subject had been stabbed in the neck with a knife by a single suspect.

The suspect is a fifty-one-year-old male, and the victim is a sixty-one-year-old male. The suspect was arrested near the scene and is currently being held at the Pike County Jail. The victim was flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, and as of Saturday night was considered stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Starman says this was an isolated incident despite social media rumors. The Pittsfield Police Department is being assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators in an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Starman said in the press release that more information and identities would be released this morning.