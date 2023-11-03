One Arrested, One Cited in Physical Disturbance at Jacksonville West End Residence

Jacksonville Police cited one man and arrested another after a physical altercation at a west end residence.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of West Lafayette Avenue for a harassment complaint just before 9AM Thursday.

The complainant told police they wanted to seek an order of protection against another subject who had been continually harassing them at their home. The complainant told police they had been in a physical altercation with the subject, who happened to be a family member.

Upon further investigation, police arrested 66-year old Joseph A. Crowley of that vicinity for domestic battery after police say he struck the family member causing visible injury. Officers also cited 19-year old Brett M. Dooley of that vicinity for a city ordinance violation of disorderly conduct for being involved in the disturbance outside of the home.

Crowley remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Dooley was cited and released upon his own recognizance.