One Arrested, One Dead, Ten Injured in Macomb House Party Shooting

Macomb Police have identified a suspect and the decedent in a shooting near the Western Illinois University campus in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to a press release, Macomb Police responded to a shooting at a house party at 1:55AM Saturday in the 500 block of North Johnson Street in Macomb, located approximately a mile east of the Western Illinois University campus. According to the release, an altercation is alleged to have occurred that caused gunfire to erupt. One man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ten other people were wounded, including 6 WIU students. The victims were transported from the scene by ambulance to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, with some later being transferred to area Level One Trauma centers.

In a press conference today, Macomb Police identified one suspect taken into custody in relation to the incident, 23 year old Donell D. Williams of Macomb, whom police say is a former WIU student. According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. This led to the charge of armed violence. Police said more charges may be forthcoming and additional arrests could be made.

The decedent at the scene was identified as 26 year old Jerman Beathea of Chicago. Beathea is said to not have any affiliation with the university. WGEM in Quincy reports that Macomb School District Superintendent Patrick Twomey sent an email out to parents yesterday afternoon saying a couple students who attended the house party were minors. Twomey reported that none of the Macomb School District students were seriously injured. Twomey went on to say that despite this is believed to be an isolated incident, the school would have an increased police presence at schools today.

Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer said during the press conference today that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with further information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

Williams appeared in McDonough County Circuit Court this morning and has been charged with Class X Armed Violence. Bond has been set at $500,000. Williams case was continued to April 12th for a preliminary hearing with counsel.