One Arrested, Two Others Injured in Crash Near Prentice

One person was arrested and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Prentice last night.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash with a rollover on Illinois Route 123 near Beulah Road, approximately a half mile south of Prentice.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a vehicle driven by 26-year old Jacob L. Webber of Pleasant Plains and a vehicle driven by 25-year old Kendall R. Spoor of Pawnee were both traveling southbound on Illinois Route 123 at Beulah Road. Spoor’s vehicle attempted to turn left onto Beulah Road and was struck by Webber’s vehicle attempting to pass on the left side.

Webber, and a passenger, 55-year old Derek J. Webber also of Pleasant Plains were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Jacob Webber was later cited for improper overtaking on the left.

A passenger in Spoor’s vehicle, 28-year old Ryan P. Steele of Pawnee was arrested on two outstanding failure to appear warrants for driving on a suspended or revoked license. He remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.