One-Day Free Test Drive of Workforce, Health Care Training Courses Offered This Month

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 8, 2022 at 2:48pm

Anyone interested in specialized career training programs can try some out for free later this month.

Lincoln Land Community College has announced the school is hosting a Workforce and Health Care 101 which will allow individuals to try out various career training programs for free.

Hands-on workforce sessions will be offered in automotive technology, HVAC, construction, and commercial electrical maintenance. Health care sessions offered include nursing (RN, LPN, CNA), surgical technology, neuro-diagnostic technology, and occupational therapy assistant.

The one-day event will be held on Tuesday, July 26th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Workforce Careers Center on the Lincoln Land Community College main campus in Springfield.

Participants can learn about the LLCC application and enrollment process, ways to pay for college, and the next steps beginning at 5 p.m. From 5:45-8 p.m., participants will attend their chosen workforce or health care session.

More information on the event is available at llcc.edu/101.