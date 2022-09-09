One Dead in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104

One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.

No further information is currently available. The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.