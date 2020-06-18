One Death and Eight New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Jacksonville Long Term Care Center

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office confirmed late this afternoon an 87 year old male who tested positive on June 9th at Aperion Care died this morning at the facility. The death is the third that has been attributed to COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19.

All new cases today are residents at Aperion Care, including 3 males in their 60’s, 1 male in his 70’s, 1 male in his 80’s,1 male in his 40’s and two females in their 60’s. Three residents of the of the facility have been hospitalized.

The new cases brings the total of confirmed cases in Morgan County to 120. 54 of those total cases have been released from health restrictions and considered recovered.

Morgan County health officials report there are 352 tests pending results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive case is a male in his 60s. The patient is currently isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 80. The total number recovered is at 74. There is currently one active case hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 593 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 55 additional confirmed deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11–June 17 is 3%.