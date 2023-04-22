One Driver Cited & Injured In Collision At Hardin and East College

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jacksonville’s east end early Saturday morning.

The initial call to joint dispatch came in at 12:27AM Saturday at Hardin Avenue and East College Avenue. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 42-year old Danielle M. Williams of Williamsville was traveling southbound on Hardin Avenue near the intersection with East College. The driver of the second vehicle, 25-year old Anthony J. Annerino of Southern View told officers he was traveling eastbound on East College Avenue near the intersection. According to the police report, Annerino’s vehicle continued eastbound through the intersection since he did not have a stop sign, and ran the front end of his vehicle into the rear passenger side door of Williams’ vehicle, whom police say failed to yield at the intersection.

Williams’ vehicle had to be towed from the scene. According to police, Williams initially refused EMS services at the scene but was later transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Annerino sustained no injuries, according to the report.

Williams was later cited and arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to yield.