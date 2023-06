By Gary Scott on June 8, 2023 at 6:34am

Two players from the Western Illinois Valley Conference have been named all state in baseball.

Routt Catholic shortstop Nolan Turner, a junior, and senior Colby Wort of Brown County was selected as a pitcher and shotstop to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association class 1A all state team.

Pittsfield junior pitcher Konner Allen was selected to the 2A team.