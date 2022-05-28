One Hospitalized After Shots Fired Incident in Jacksonville

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 28, 2022 at 1:55pm

One person is hospitalized after a shooting incident in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

A Jacksonville Police officer responded to a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street at 10:30 Saturday morning.

According to a press release, upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that there were several shots fired, and a 19-year-old male was struck by a bullet during the incident.

The male victim was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle and later transferred to an area trauma center, where staff advised he was in stable condition.

Jacksonville Police officials say they believe this to be an isolated incident and have developed a person of interest. No arrests have been made at the time of the release.

They ask that anyone with information, regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department (217)479-4630 or Crimestoppers at (217)243-7300