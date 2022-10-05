One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House

Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.

According to Jacksonville Police, a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Michael J. McLaughlin of Jacksonville was traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of West State Street when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and traveled through the front yard at 1209 West State and continued through and struck and damaged bushes in the front yard of the next house.

The vehicle continued traveling through front yards dislodging pavers at 1153 West State, continued to 1137 W. State, where it knocked over a pedestrian, and struck and damaged multiple bushes and trees at 1135 West State.

The vehicle continued and damaged multiple bushes when it struck and damaged the northwest corner of the residence at 1123 W. State where it came to rest.

McLaughlin was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS due to facial injuries and loss of consciousness. His condition remains unknown as of press time.

The pedestrian told Jacksonville Police that she was struck by the vehicle and complained of injuries. According to the report, the injuries were not evident during the time of the complaint.

The vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

No citations were issued at the time of the crash, however, police say a citation for driving in the wrong lane could be pending in the investigation.