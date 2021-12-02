One Injured After Car Strikes Utility Pole Wed

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Jacksonville yesterday evening.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of South Church Street and West College Avenue at approximately 5:30 pm after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

The vehicle driven by 22-year-old Kaitlyn M. Thing of Labor Drive was turning off of West College to head northbound on South Church when according to a police report, Thing veered to avoid striking another vehicle that was entering the intersection, leading her to strike a utility pole.

Thing and a four-year-old passenger were both evaluated on scene by EMS. Thing was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for further examination. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No citations were issued as of the time of the report.