One Injured After Concrete Truck Strikes Train

One man was airlifted from the scene of a commercial vehicle and train collision in Morgan County this morning.

According to a report by Illinois State Police, at 9:19 this morning, a train engine pulling another train engine was traveling east on the railroad tracks at the crossing on Rees Station Road, just south of Rees Road.

A concrete truck, was southbound on Rees Station Road when the driver failed to yield at the railroad tracks and struck the side of the train engine. The train pushed the concrete truck and caused it to overturn.

The driver of the truck was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The train personnel were uninjured.

Witnesses indicate that the truck was working with the Lincoln Land Wind Project, however that has not been confirmed.

Illinois State Police officials say the roadway and tracks are expected to be blocked for several more hours.