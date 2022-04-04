One Injured After Vehicle Flips on Morton Sunday

A Greene County resident was injured after her car flipped over in a two-vehicle accident in Jacksonville Sunday.

Jacksonville Police, fire, and EMS units were called to the intersection of West Morton Avenue and Route 104 at approximately 12:40 pm yesterday for a report of a flipped vehicle.

According to police reports, a sedan driven by 81-year-old Euvaga L. Bailey of Roodhouse was traveling eastbound on Morton and for unknown reasons, swerved into the left turn lane. A truck with a connected utility trailer driven by 40-year-old Eric P. Hohmann of Jacksonville was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn onto route 104.

Bailey’s vehicle struck the utility trailer which caused her vehicle to flip over onto its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane. Bailey was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Her vehicle had to be towed from the scene. No citations were issued in the accident.