One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Parking Lot Light Pole

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in a Jacksonville shopping center parking lot Wednesday evening. Police and EMS responded to the Lincoln Square shopping center at approximately 6:15 pm for a report of a woman who had passed out and wrecked her vehicle.

According to police reports, an 18-year-old female from Winchester was backing out of a parking spot when due to undisclosed medical issues she lost consciousness and struck a light pole.

The crash was reportedly strong enough to set off the driver’s side airbag in the vehicle. The driver was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for undisclosed injuries. No citations were issued and police say the vehicle sustained more than $1,500 worth of damage in the incident.