One Injured, Another Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Crash Downtown Wednesday

Jacksonville Police and EMS were called to the intersection of North Main Street and North Central Park Plaza just before 1:00 pm Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Tyler T. Lenny of the 800 block of Doolin Avenue was traveling south on North Main Street behind another vehicle driven by 70-year-old Michael R. Colwell of rural Jacksonville.

Colwell told police he was slowing for traffic when his vehicle was rear-ended by Lenny’svehicle.

According to the report, Lenny’s vehicle then fled the scene but returned a short time later and he allegedly attempted to have another individual claim responsibility for the crash. Lenny told police that Colwell’s vehicle had stopped short, and due to the wet road conditions, he was unable to stop in time.

Lenny was arrested for obstructing a peace officer after he lied to an officer about being the at-fault driver, according to the report. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Colwell was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for a reported neck injury. His current status remains unknown as of press time.

Neither vehicle was towed from the scene. Tyler was released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.