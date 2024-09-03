One Injured In IL-104 Crash on Thursday

One person was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Illinois Route 104 at Woods Lane just on the outskirts of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Jacksonville Fire, and LifeStar EMS responded to the rural intersection at approximately 10:40AM for a two-vehicle collision with injuries, one of the vehicles was reported to have rolled and smoke was coming from the engine compartment.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 18-year old Johany D. Barcelo of Tucson, Arizona proceeded northbound from a stop through the intersection of Woods Lane at Illinois Route 104. A vehicle driven by 80-year old Dianne K. Dooley of Franklin was westbound on IL Route 104 and struck Barcelo’s vehicle in the intersection. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Dooley was transported from the scene by ambulance. Initial reports say that she had severely injured her hands in the crash. Police reports say the injuries were minor and non-life threatening. Her condition this morning is unknown.

Barcelo was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.