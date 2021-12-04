One Injured In Intersection Crash

One person was cited after a two vehicle collision on Caldwell Street at the Lafayette Avenue intersection last night. A vehicle driven by 45 year old Brandie J. Belford of rural Jacksonville was traveling westbound on West Lafayette Avenue at approximately 5:40PM, when, according to a police report, a vehicle driven by 57 year old Kimberly L. Stout of Murrayville pulled out in front of Belford’s vehicle causing a collision.

According to the police report by Jacksonville Police, Stout was traveling northbound on Caldwell Street and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and then allegedly pulled out in front of Belford’s vehicle who had the right of way, causing the crash.

Belford sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by LifeStar EMS from the scene to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Both vehicle were towed from the scene with disabling damage.

West Lafayette Avenue was shut down for approximately one hour during clean up.

Stout was later issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.