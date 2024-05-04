One Injured in Mid-Day Morton Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 4, 2024 at 8:45am

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue over the mid-day Friday.

Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a call of a truck being in the ditch in front of the Jiffi-Stop convenience store at approximately 12:30 pm.

According to a police report, a black Chevrolet Silverado crossed West Morton southbound from a parking lot, crashed into the ditch in front of the convenience store, and came to rest on large rocks and the ditch embankment.

The driver was unable to provide a statement to police at the time of the report due to unknown injuries and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by EMS.

The truck sustained damage to the front end, front doors, rear bumper, and undercarriage. No further information was made available as of press time.