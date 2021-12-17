One Injured in Morton Ave. Car vs. Motorcycle Accident

One man was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident over the mid-day in Jacksonville yesterday.

According to police reports, 43-year old David K. Minnick of Meredosia had pulled his motorcycle out of Ace Hardware at 900 West Morton to head eastbound on West Morton Avenue at approximately 12:50 pm.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Caitlin M. Smith of the 500 block of Kosciuslo Street was preparing to turn westbound from the Jiffi Stop located at 841 West Morton. Smith told police she did not see Minnick pull into the street and pulled out in front of him,

Minnick drove his motorcycle into the rear driver-side door of Smith’s vehicle. He was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith advised she did not need medical attention. Minnick’s motorcycle was towed from the scene. Smith’s vehicle sustained a large dent to the rear side door but did not require a tow.

Smith was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection. Minnick was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.