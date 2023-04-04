One Injured in Morton Avenue Two-Vehicle Crash

EMS and police responded to the call of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:15 pm in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue Monday.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Pamela S, Gutzman of Waverly was traveling westbound on East Morton Avenue when it struck a vehicle that had exited a private drive and was being driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.

Gutzman was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from the crash. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. The juvenile driver was issued a citation by police for failure to yield.