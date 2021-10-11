One Injured in Motorcycle Accident

One man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

51-year-old Michael D. Shafer of the 100 block of East Morton Ave was traveling south on South Main Street at approximately 1:39 Sunday morning. A vehicle driven by 21-year-old Sydni L. McCoy of the 100 block of West Walnut Court was also traveling south on South Main ahead of Shafer.

McCoy made a left-hand turn to head east on Chambers Street when the motorcycle driven by Shafer failed to yield and struck McCoy’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Shafer was transported to Memorial Hospital in Springfield due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Shafer was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. Jacksonville Police say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.