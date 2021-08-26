One Injured in Pike County Crash

One man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Pike County Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police report that at 10:38 pm a 2021 Volvo truck tractor-trailer driven by 26-year-old Vishal Arora of Huntington Station, New York, was traveling southbound on US Route 54 near 200th Avenue in Pike County.

According to the report, Arora swerved to avoid an animal in the road which caused the truck to leave the roadway to the left and overturn.

Arora was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. ISP officials say no further information will be disseminated at this time.