One Injured in Roll Over Accident on I-72 Tuesday Morning

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 72 near the Morton Avenue exit this morning.

According to an Illinois State Police report, 24-year-old W.D. Miller of Jacksonville was traveling east on I-72 near milepost 68 in a black 2014 Chevrolet truck at approximately 6:15 this morning.

Miller told State Police on the scene that he swerved to miss two deer standing in the road. Miller’s vehicle then ran off the roadway to the right, striking a ditch and a train overpass which caused the truck to roll over and come to rest on its top.

Miller was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. Assisting the Illinois State Police on scene were LifeStar Ambulance and the Jacksonville Fire Department.