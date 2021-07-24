One Injured in Single Vehicle Accident on IL Route 123 Friday Night

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 24, 2021 at 10:07am

Illinois State Police responded to two serious crashes in Morgan County overnight.

According to ISP reports, at approximately 9:30 pm Friday, a 2019 Kia Optima driven by a 38-year-old woman from Ashland was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 123 near Berea Road, in Morgan County.

State Police say the driver lost control of her vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The driver was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., both north and southbound lanes were closed for the traffic crash investigation. At approximately 10:58 p.m., all lanes were open.

State Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.