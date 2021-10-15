One Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Thursday Night

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 15, 2021 at 9:26am

A Jacksonville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident last night.

Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident involving a utility pole at the corner of Hardin and Chambers Street at approximately 10:30 pm.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jayden C. Miley of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue was traveling northbound on Hardin near Chambers when the vehicle traveled off of the roadway and struck a Frontier utility pole.

Miley sustained unspecified injuries and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. The vehicle sustained damage estimated by authorizes to be greater than $1,500 and was towed from the scene.

Miley was issued citations for improper lane usage, no valid driver’s license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.