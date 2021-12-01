One Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Tuesday

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 1, 2021 at 11:21am

One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in rural Morgan County yesterday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle that rolled over with an occupant inside over the noon hour.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, 50-year old Robert M. Crain of the 1300 block of Center Street was traveling eastbound on the Old State Road near Alexander when he failed to negotiate a curve and overcorrected.

Crain’s vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a culvert near 2583 Old State Road and overturned. Crain was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Sheriff’s Department Officials say citations are pending and the investigation remains ongoing.