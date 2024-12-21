One Injured in Single Vehicle Crash at Former Mac Campus Friday

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash with airbag deployment Friday morning near downtown Jacksonville.

Police and EMS were called to the 300 block of South Clay Avenue just before 10:00 am Friday after a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch reported a vehicle had driven through the campus and struck both a pole and a tree.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Police Department, a silver Dodge Ram pickup driven by 70-year-old Charles B. Nash of Jacksonville was traveling on East College heading westbound when the driver suffered an undisclosed medical episode.

The truck then went off the road and into the former MacMurray campus near Jane Hall and struck a light pole and then continued through the yard glancing off of a corner of the building before then striking a tree where it came to a stop.

According to the report Nash suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. The vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

No citations were issued in the incident and the driver’s current condition is unknown at this time.