One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash at College and Park Monday

In an update and correction of a story from earlier today, one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on West College Avenue Monday afternoon.

LifeStar EMS and Jacksonville Police responded to the crash at the intersection of West College Avenue and Park Street at approximately 4:15 pm yesterday.

According to an updated report from the Jacksonville Police Department, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female juvenile was traveling southbound on Park Street approaching the intersection with West College Avenue. At the same time, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling eastbound on West College Avenue.

According to the report, the first vehicle driven by the female juvenile started to cross the intersection and was struck by the second vehicle driven by the male juvenile.

A passenger in the male juvenile’s vehicle received undisclosed injuries and was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported. The 16-year-old Female was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign or yield at an intersection.