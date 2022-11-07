One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Monday

One person was injured in a two-car crash that also included a parked car Monday morning.

Jacksonville Police, Fire Department EMS, and LifeStar Ambulance all responded to the 300 block of West State Street in front of the Morgan County Courthouse at 9:25 on Monday for a call of a three-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Nichole L. Miller of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue was traveling north on South West Street. After stopping at the stop sign, Miller’s vehicle proceeded into the intersection with West State Street.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Miracle V. Walker of the 600 block of North Clay Street was traveling westbound on West State. Miller’s vehicle collided with Walker’s which was then pushed into a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle in front of the courthouse.

Walker was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS for reported face, neck, and chest pain. Miller was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Both Walker and Miller’s vehicles had to be towed from the scene.