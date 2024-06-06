One Injured In West Morton at Diamond Crash

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash at West Morton and South Diamond at 8:25 yesterday morning.

According to Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 30-year old Lana K. Sanders of the 100 block of Labor Drive in South Jacksonville was struck in the intersection after a vehicle driven by 57-year old Christine M. Fletcher of Winchester is said to have traveled into the intersection on a red light. There was extensive damage to both vehicles and they had to be towed from the scene.

Fletcher reported no injuries at the scene. Sanders is said to have received multiple, non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by LifeStar EMS.

Fletcher was later issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.