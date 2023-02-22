One Injured in West Morton Two-Vehicle Crash

One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue early yesterday morning.

Police and EMS responded to a call of a head-on collision with airbag deployment and possible injury in the 1900 block of West Morton just before 5 am Tuesday.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Andrew J. Vasquez of South Jacksonville was traveling west in the left-hand turn lane. At the same time, a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Jacob Hamilton Jr. of Winchester was traveling eastbound.

Vasquez turned in front of Hamilton’s vehicle causing a head-on crash. Vasquez was treated for injuries at the scene by EMS. He was cited by Jacksonville Police for failure to yield while making a left-hand turn. No other injuries were reported.